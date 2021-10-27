Agni-V Ballistic Missile With 5,000 Km Range Successfully Tested

The Agni-5 missile was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. (File)

India today successfully test-fired the Agni-5, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that can accurately strike targets up to 5,000 km away, in what is being seen as a strong message to China.

Agni-5, which broadly falls into the category of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile or ICBM, was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, at 7:50 pm.

The missile uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine and can strike targets with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to "No First Use."

The missile is the bedrock of India's nuclear deterrent along with submarine-based nuclear missiles, which had not yet been tested to anywhere close to this range.