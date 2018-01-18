Nuclear-Capable Agni-5 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired

The Agni-5 will eventually join the arsenal of the tri-Service Strategic Forces Command
New Delhi:
India has successfully test-fired its nuclear capable surface-to-surface Agni-5 ballistic missile from a test range off the Odisha coast, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. The home-grown intercontinental range missile, with a strike range of 5,000 kilometres, is the most potent and longest range in its class in India.
The three-stage, 17-metre tall, two-metre wide Agni-5 is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of about 1.5 tonnes.
The missile was tested from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The Agni-5 was last tested on December 26, 2016.
With Agni-5, India will join the super-exclusive club of countries with ICBMs or intercontinental ballistic missiles (with a range of over 5,000-5,500 km); the others are the US, Britain, Russia, China and France.
The missile's canister-launch version gives the armed forces flexibility to swiftly transport and fire the missile from anywhere.