Winter Session Of Parliament May Start In December Second Week: Sources

The winter session of parliament is likely to start from December second week, sources said

The winter session of parliament is likely to start from the second week of December, just after the Rajasthan assembly elections on December 7, highly-placed sources said on Tuesday.

The dates of the session will be finalised by the cabinet committee on political affairs or CCPA, which is expected to meet in the next fortnight, the sources said.

Discussions are on to decide the length of the session and it may end in the second week of January, the sources said.

The winter session assumes significance as an ordinance for the triple "talaq" bill is on the centre's legislative agenda. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. Besides, the ordinance for disbanding the Medical Council of India is also on the list.

In 2017, the winter session was held from December 15 to January 5.

This year's monsoon session, which began from July 18 and ended on August 10, saw a no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha and a floor test in the Rajya Sabha over the election of the deputy chairman.