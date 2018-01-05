Winter Session Of Parliament LIVE Updates: Triple Talaq Bill Pushed Back As Winter Session Ends

Parliament Winter Session: Triple Talaq bill will now be taken up in the Budget Session

Here are the highlights of the Winter Session of the parliament:



13:19 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned sine-die 13:17 (IST) The triple talaq bill is listed in the Rajya Sabha's agenda today, but, with a deadlock between the government and opposition continuing, may not come up, thus allowing it to be deferred to the budget session.

12:34 (IST) Lok Sabha adjourned, sine-die. 12:31 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings on the last day of winter session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings on the last day of winter session.

The triple talaq bill will now be pushed to the Budget session as Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine-die. The triple talaq bill was listed in the Rajya Sabha today, the last day of the winter session of parliament. Both the BJP and the Congress had, earlier in the day, issued a whip asking all its MPs to be present in the house today. The Congress wants the bill referred to a standing committee for review, but the government stood firm on opposing that demand. Last week, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which was then forwarded to the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks majority. The upper house has been adjourned multiple times this week over the bill that was briefly discussed in the house.The Muslim Women Protection of Rights in Marriage Bill 2017 seeks to make instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence and proposes up to three years in jail as punishment for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by saying "talaq" thrice.