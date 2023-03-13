'Will Work Hard To Make Modi PM Again': BS Yediyurappa

"PM Modi has confidence in me and I have confidence in him."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today, said that the party will work hard to win maximum seats in the upcoming state assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls next year to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes PM again.

Talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "PM Modi has confidence in me and I have confidence in him. For making sure that Modi Ji becomes PM again, we will work hard towards winning maximum seats in Karnataka assembly elections and also Lok Sabha elections".

"The public's response is in favour of the BJP. We will get an absolute majority and form government in Karnataka," he added.

Karnataka is slated to undergo Assembly elections before June, as the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24. In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London, the BJP leader said that nobody will appreciate his statements.

"It is unfortunate. No one expected Rahul Gandhi to speak about such things during his visit to other countries, particularly to London. Nobody will appreciate his statements," Mr Yediyurappa added.

Congress leader Rahul, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London had alleged that the basis structure of Indian democracy is "under attack".

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," Rahul Gandhi said.

During an interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Mr Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced.

Levelling several allegations at the centre, the Congress leader said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting "trade and money" from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat. He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Mr Gandhi added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)