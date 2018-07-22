'Will Win With Love'': Posters Of Rahul Gandhi Hugging PM Modi In Mumbai

The posters have been put up in Mumbai's Andheri.

Posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha were seen in Mumbai's Andheri two days after the Congress President stunned the parliament during the marathon no-vote confidence debate.

The posters, put by the Congress workers, have a tagline that reads: "Nafrat se nahi, Pyar se jeetenge (we will win with love, not hatred)."

Mr Gandhi garnered huge attention during the discussion on no-confidence motion on July 20 after he walked up to the Prime Minister and hugged him after concluding his fiery speech.

Though Mr Gandhi's gesture was hailed by his party leaders as "Jaadu ki Jhappi (magical hug)", the BJP ridiculed him saying he has started "chipko movement" in the Lok Sabha.

During his fiery rhetorical speech, Mr Gandhi attacked the Central government and said, "I will take pout this hatred out of you and turn it into love and turn it into love. I am the Congress. You taught me what it means to be a Hindustani, what it means to be a Hindu. It means to love somebody even if they attack you."