Will Turn Challenge Of 2022 Assembly Polls Into Opportunity: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in on Sunday (File)

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is all set to become the next chief minister of Uttarakhand, Saturday said he will turn the challenge of 2022 Assembly polls into an opportunity.

"Yes, of course, it is a challenge but we will turn it into an opportunity," he told reporters soon after meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya to inform her about his election as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Mr Dhami, who will be sworn in tomorrow, takes over at a time when the state is going to the polls early next year.

He thanked the party's central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for choosing a common party worker like him for the top job and said that his party is the first in the country to do something like this.

He also expressed a sense of pride in the fact that India was distributing anti-Covid vaccines among other countries.

"This is the true spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family). This is the spirit behind the Prime Minister's mantra of sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas (development for all)," he said.

Asked if there will be a cabinet reshuffle in the state, he said he will be able to say something on it only after doing proper homework.

When asked whether he will work for the unemployed youth, he said he will attempt to get them jobs.

