Will Try To Solve Issues: Amit Shah To Tripura Groups On Citizenship Bill

Amit Shah met Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and Tripura People's Front. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured a delegation of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally, that the Modi government would try to address their concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The home minister also had a separate meeting with Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the royal family of Tripura, and Tripura People's Front (TPF) president Patal Kanya Jamatia on the matter.

"Met with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against CAB from Tripura and discussed their concerns over CAB. Modi government will try to solve their issues in a positive way," Mr Shah tweeted.

The home minister also thanked the delegation "for their appeal to maintain peace and call off the strike".

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMCCAB) on Wednesday called off its indefinite strike against the legislation, following an assurance of a meeting with the Union Home Minister.

The decision to call of the stir was announced after a meeting between JMACAB representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill or JMACAB is an umbrella body of tribal parties and indigenous organisations in the state.

The Bill, which proposes to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.