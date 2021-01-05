Will Resign As Maharashtra Congress Chief If Party Wants, Says Balasaheb Thorat

Balasaheb Thorat is also the Minister for Revenue in Maharashtra (File)

Amid speculations over resignation during his Delhi visit, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat today said he will be ready to resign if the party wants to replace him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Balasaheb Thorat said, "There is no connection between my Delhi visit and change of Maharashtra Congress President. I have been holding many responsibilities so there may be speculations about it. I have told the party if they have someone who can work for the party, I am ready to resign as the state president."

The Maharashtra Congress President expressed his opinion about handing over responsibilities to a youth to lead the party in the state. "I want a youth to lead the state. We will provide all support to the new leader to strengthen the party in the state," added Mr Thorat.

Asked whether he had issues with Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, Mr Thorat refuted the claims and said, "There is no rift with HK Patil. He is a nice person and we are working together."

