Cracks On Atal Setu, Alleges Mumbai Congress Chief. BJP Hits Back

Nana Patole inspecting the Atal Bridge in Mumbai

Cameramen in tow, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pointed to the cracks on the road, alleging corruption in the construction of Atul Setu sea bridge, also known as Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, within months of inauguration.

Mr Patole, who inspected the bridge during the day, claimed that the construction quality of the bridge was poor and that a portion of the road has caved in by one foot. A wooden stick in hand, he lowered it in the gap between the cracks, spotlighting the seriousness of the matter.

"A portion of the Atal Setu bridge has developed cracks within three months of the inauguration and a half-a-kilometre-long stretch of the road near Navi Mumbai has caved in by a foot. The state has spent Rs 18,000 crore for the MTHL," said Mr Patole.

However, the ruling BJP as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency for the project, said that the cracks were not on the bridge itself but on the approach road from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

"There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai," said the MMRDA.

"Stop maligning Atal Setu," the BJP posted on X.

Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, this six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km section over the sea

"This is a service road. This is a connecting part of the main bridge. These are minor cracks and they are being filled up and will be repaired by today itself. There has been no traffic disruption because of this," said Kailash Ganatra, Project Head, Atal Setu, PKG4.

