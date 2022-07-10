Will Raise Shakhas Up To 1 Lakh By 2024 : RSS

The RSS meet was held in the Khemi Shakti temple complex in Jhunjhunu.

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) discussed its centenary celebration plan and its plan to increase the number of RSS shakhas to one lakh by 2024, in the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of RSS held in Jhunjhunu from July 7-9.

RSS has decided that the number of branches across the country will be taken to 1 lakh by 2024, before the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh in 2025. "The Sangh aims that its works can be reached to all sections of society," sources said.

Giving information about this meeting, Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of the RSS's student wing ABVP, said, "In 2025, RSS will mark its 100th anniversary. A comprehensive expansion plan has been made for the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh. One lakh shakhas will be created across the country by 2024 so that Sangh work reaches the grassroots of all sections of the society."

He said that such an effort aims to create a positive atmosphere in society with social awakening. He said that the RSS's work is gaining momentum again. The branch work which was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been resumed. At present, the number of 'shakhas' is 56,824, he added.

