'Will Quit Politics If...': Siddaramaiah On 'Adjustment Politics'

The chief minister was clarifying on the 'Gruha Jyothi' free power scheme. (File)

Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that he would immediately quit politics if someone proves that he had done so.

The House also witnessed banter over who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the chief minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Mr Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Mr Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Mr Yatnal reminded Mr Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the chief minister, but after the poll, Mr Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Mr Siddaramaiah.

As Mr Siddaramaiah reiterated that Mr Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Mr Yatnal told the chief minister that his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Mr Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Mr Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the chief minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any chief minister or minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition. I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life," he said.

"I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.



