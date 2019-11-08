'Won't Let BJP Form Government In Maharashtra,' Says Congress Leader

Congress leader Husain Dalwai said his party won't let BJP to form government in Maharashtra

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said his party will not allow the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He said he's confident that Congress MLAs will follow the party high command's direction.

"All Congress MLAs are together. No MLA will break away from the party. MLAs will follow what the party high command said. We will not allow BJP to form government in the state. National Congress Party (NCP) is our ally, they are with us. People have voted for us to save Maharashtra," he said in Mumbai.

"I am fully sure that BJP won't be able to poach our MLAs. Some Congress leaders who defected before elections are planning to return," Mr Dalwai said.

On Thursday, he indicated at forming an alliance with Shiv Sena, saying the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

The Congress leader said whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.

"We can have a discussion over this. We have said that we don't want the chief minister to be from the BJP. Congress and NCP do not want BJP chief minister. We don't think that it is a good thing," Mr Dalwai said.

Saturday is the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member house.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.