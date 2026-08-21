'Will Make Travel Simpler': Sikkim Defends New Tourist Permit System

Sikkim's proposed online permit system for restricted and protected tourist destinations has sparked a debate over alleged revenue leakage, a proposed fee hike, and the role of private agencies, with the government defending the move as a step to plug leakages and modernise the permit management.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay said the existing system had resulted in a major gap between tourist numbers and revenue reaching the government.

He said around 15.68 lakh tourists visited sites near the India-China border like Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir in 2025, which at the existing rate of Rs 200 could have generated about Rs 31.36 crore, while only Rs 3.64 crore reached the government.

"To make this transparent, with no revenue loss, this online system is being initiated," Golay said.

Tourism Secretary Raj Yadav said the department records showed permits collected from only around 34,000 people, while police data indicated 17.64 lakh visitors to the areas concerned.

He cautioned that the entire figure could not automatically be treated as tourists requiring permits, but said, "We have identified this as an area where leakage could be taking place."

Yadav said the government could not yet quantify the alleged loss. "I cannot comment on the losses," he said, adding that the effectiveness of the new system would ultimately be judged by whether revenue increased after implementation.

The proposed system would bring permit applications for destinations including Nathula, Tsomgo, Baba Mandir, Lachen, Lachung, Yumthang and Gurudongmar onto an integrated platform. Registered Sikkim-based tour operators would apply online, while the Tourism Department would retain authority to issue permits.

The Chief Minister rejected allegations that the government was handing over the system to a private company. "The service provider will only operate the system. All rights and authority will remain with the Tourism Department," he said, adding all the data and the revenue generated through the system will remain under the government of Sikkim and the Tourism Department.

Yadav similarly said a private agency could be engaged for portal development and AI-based management, but stressed, "The government's role is to control, supervise and ensure implementation."

He said all agreements would be signed by the department and that Sikkim-based agencies would first be given an opportunity to demonstrate their capability.

The BJP's Sikkim unit, however, questioned the private role and demanded clarity on data ownership, storage and access. BJP spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa said, "We are not against technology. But the ownership of the system has to be with the government and not with a private company."

The BJP also questioned possible geo-fencing and tracking of tourist vehicles, asking, "If the system can track where a vehicle is going and where it stops, who owns that data?"

A proposed fee hike is also on the cards. Charges of Rs 2,000 for vehicles below 1,000 cc, Rs 3,000 for larger vehicles and Rs 5,000 for tempo travellers and buses have been proposed, alongside motorcycle charges of Rs 500 for local and Rs 1,000 for outside-state bikes.

Yadav defended the proposal, saying the Rs 200 rate fixed in 2007 had not kept pace with inflation and that the new rates were calculated at about Rs 500 per person based on vehicle capacity. The government has also proposed insurance and other assistance for tourists and drivers.

Yadav said the stakeholder consultation process would continue before the proposal goes to the Cabinet. Once approved, the department expects about two months to operationalise the system.

With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel