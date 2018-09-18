Will Give Party Tickets To Workers At Grassroots, Women: Rahul Gandhi

Those who join the Congress from other political parties won't get tickets, Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that ground-level workers will be considered for nomination as candidates and preference will not be given to sons of party leaders during ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the Congress is going to field a large number of women candidates in the BJP-ruled state, where polls are due this year-end, Rahul Gandhi said while interacting with party cadres at Dusshera Maidan in Bhopal.

"The old system of distributing tickets won't be followed this time around. Son of any person (Congress leader) won't be picked up as nominee," he said in response to a question by a party worker.

"Those who fight for the Congress and are grassroots workers will get the ticket. The winnable party workers and persons will get the ticket," he said amid cheers from party cadres present at the event.

He said those who join the Congress from other political parties won't get tickets.

"Those who parachute in our party can come in happily. But ticket won't drop like a parachute for them," he said.

"First they have to fight for the party, thereafter their names would be considered," he said.

"Election is drawing closer in MP. I want to give maximum tickets to women to send them to the assembly. I know unless women get power, they can't be protected," he said.

Mr Gandhi said party workers and district unit presidents would be consulted before finalising candidates in the respective assembly constituencies.

To a question, he said the Congress will fully support the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The Congress chief said if his party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, more women would be inducted in the police force and special stations would be set up for them.

He alleged that a BJP MLA raped a woman in Uttar Pradesh but the prime minister kept mum over the issue.

Mr Gandhi was on a day-long tour of Bhopal, where he held a roadshow and addressed a rally of Congress workers.

