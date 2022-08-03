Will Fight Polls If People Are Ready To Accept Me: Ahmed Patel's Daughter

Ahmed Patel, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, died of COVID-19.

Giving indications of entering electoral politics, Congress stalwart late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Wednesday said she will consider fighting the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat if people are ready to accept her.

While declining to wear the crown of the "political heir" of her father, Mumtaz Patel, however, did not shy away from declaring she will definitely enter active politics if she gets a chance to do "good work".

She was speaking to reporters at an event held in Bharuch city of Gujarat.

"Firstly, I am not the political heir of Ahmedbhai. But, I will definitely enter active politics if I am given a chance to do good work," said Mumtaz Patel while replying to questions from the media.

"I will definitely fight polls if people are ready to accept me," she said when asked what she would do if offered an election ticket.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held by the year-end.

Ahmed Patel, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, died of COVID-19-related complications in November 2020.

Notably, the Congress leader's son Faisal Patel has also said in the past he was ready to join politics and contest Assembly polls if the party wishes so.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)