Will Face Onslaught Of Central Agencies With Full Vigour: NCP's Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik said his party's leaders are being targeted by central agencies.

Maharashtra's ruling coalition ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said it will face the "onslaught" of central agencies on its leaders and workers will full vigour, days after the I-T department raided entities linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's relatives.

Speaking after a review meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party presided over by its president Sharad Pawar, party spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters that be it the I-T department or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Nationalist Congress Party leaders and people close to them are being targeted by central agencies.

"The party has decided that it will face the onslaught of the central agencies. Our party workers will not fear any action the BJP and its agencies resort to. We have decided to face them with full vigour," Mr Malik, a senior minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, said.

The review meeting comes days after the Income Tax department raided entities linked to relatives of Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader, in the state. Senior NCP leader and former state minister Anil Deshmukh is also facing probe by central agencies on multiple charges.

The gathering was attended by top leaders and legislators of the party, which is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Mr Pawar also reviewed the work of Nationalist Congress Party ministers.

Besides Mr Pawar, party's state president Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule attended the meet.