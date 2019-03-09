Will Extend All Necessary Help To UK For Extradition Of Nirav Modi: CBI

Nirav Modi was spotted in a tony neighbourhood of London by British newspaper The Telegraph. (File photo)

CBI will extend all necessary help to the United Kingdom authorities for extradition of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi, wanted in Rs 13,000 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi, the agency said Saturday.

CBI is waiting for a response on its extradition request which was sent to the United Kingdom through the External Affairs Ministry in August last year after the confirmation from London that Nirav Modi was in their country, agency spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

The United Kingdom has responded to the Red Corner Notice issued by the agency against Nirav Modi in June last year, he said.

"We are willing to extend all help to the United Kingdom through External Affairs Ministry in ensuring extradition of Nirav Modi," Mr Wakankar said.

Nirav Modi fled the country after allegedly siphoning off about Rs 13,000 crore from Punjab National Bank using Letters of Undertaking in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choski.

He was spotted in a tony neighbourhood of London by British newspaper The Telegraph.

The CBI registered an FIR against him on January 31 on the basis of a complaint against him and his uncle Choksi from the bank. It was followed by another FIR by the agency against him.

Nirav Modi's brother and wife were also named as accused in the FIR.

His wife Ami, a US citizen, brother Nishal, a Belgian, and uncle Choksi, Gitanjali Group's promoter, had also fled the country in the first week of January.

The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

The agency has charge-sheeted both Nirav Modi and Choksi separately in the scam.

It has now approached the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi back for facing trial in the cases against them, the sources said.

CBI, in its charge sheets filed on May 14, had alleged that Nirav Modi, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent LoUs issued from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai.

Mehul Choksi allegedly swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore, making it possibly the biggest banking scam in the country, it alleged.