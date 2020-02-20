Will Ensure Peace In Kashmir During Donald Trump Visit: Top Cop

Police said that it will ensure that no terror activity takes place during Trump's visit. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it will take all measures to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any terror activity in the Union territory during US President Donald Trump's visit to the country next week.

"We are taking all necessary measures...we are hopeful that this visit (of the US president) will pass off peacefully," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told reporters in Srinagar.

He was responding to a question on intelligence inputs suggesting that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed might carry out a major attack on the eve of Donald Trump's visit to India.

Mr Singh said foreign dignitaries visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and their visits passed off without any incident.

"Two groups (of ambassadors) visited Jammu and Kashmir and they left without any incident taking place here," he said.

The DGP said Pakistan was trying its best to keep the militancy going in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border under the cover of ceasefire violations, especially after the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year.