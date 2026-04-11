'Will End Appeasement Politics; Not Allow Bengalis Become Minority': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal to end what he called the "politics of appeasement", while asserting that the BJP would not let Bengalis become a minority in the state.

Addressing a rally at Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, Modi said the BJP's election manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, is a roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in West Bengal.

"The nation's security is of paramount importance to us. The BJP resolves to implement UCC in West Bengal to end the politics of appeasement forever," Modi said.

His remarks came a day after the state BJP, in its manifesto, promised to implement the UCC within six months if it comes to power.

Attacking the TMC, he said that the people of the state have not forgotten how the "ruling party in the state stood by the culprits of the RG Kar rape and murder incident".

Modi accused the TMC of abandoning its old slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' and instead depending on "support of infiltrators".

"TMC came to power in West Bengal with the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush'. But now it wants to form the government with the votes of infiltrators," he said.

"West Bengal will no longer tolerate this game of appeasement and vote-bank politics. We will not allow Bengalis to become a minority in the state," the prime minister said.

Calling the election a battle to preserve West Bengal's identity, Modi alleged that rapid demographic change was taking place in parts of the state.

"This election is about saving the identity of West Bengal. Demographic change has been taking place very fast in the state," he said.

Attacking the TMC on corruption, he said, "Those protecting the corrupt and looting the people will end up in jail after the BJP comes to power in West Bengal." He alleged that "goons of the Left" have now joined the TMC and accused the ruling party in the state of emulating the CPI(M)-led previous government's 'cut and commission' politics.

"Bengal's history shows that when it resolves for change, no power in the world can stop it. Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from the British to the Congress and the Left... now it's the TMC's turn," he said.

Modi also referred to violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal this year, contrasting it with celebrations in the rest of the country.

"Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully across India, but in West Bengal, Ram Navami rallies were attacked and violence took place under the protection of the TMC," he said.

The PM also alleged that the TMC, sensing defeat in the polls, was engaging in conspiracy and spreading AI-generated videos, while urging people not to fall into this trap.

He also alleged that the future of Murshidabad's silk farmers was ruined due to the ignorance of the TMC government.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)