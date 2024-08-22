'Will Discuss Strategic Interests': Rajnath Singh Ahead Of US Visit

Rajnath Singh will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that he will be visiting Washington and looks forward to meeting his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Mr Singh said that he will discuss areas of strategic interests and seek to strengthen defence cooperation between India and US.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Leaving for Washington. India and the United States share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to meet my friend @SecDef Austin. Will discuss areas of strategic interests, while seeking to strengthen defence cooperation."

During his visit, Rajnath Singh will meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an official visit to the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, on the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin."

The visit comes as there is a growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the release read.

"Rajnath Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit," it added.

Earlier on August 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma in Delhi and spoke about the continuing momentum in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr Jaishankar and Richard Verma also exchanged views on regional and global issues. Richard Verma served as the 25th United States Ambassador to India. He was nominated by President Obama in September 2014.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet @DepSecStateMR Richard Verma today in Delhi. Spoke about the continuing momentum in our bilateral ties. And exchanged views on certain regional and global issues."

On July 29, Mr Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo at the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting and stated that they had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues.

Taking to X, S Jaishankar said, "Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow."

