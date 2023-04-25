'Will Cooperate If...': Bhupesh Baghel On Hunt For Umesh Pal Murder Accused

He recalled Atiq-Ashraf killing in police presence while the gangsters were interacting with the media.

Amid reports of Guddu Muslim, who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, hiding in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the state police will certainly cooperate if Uttar Pradesh government will seek cooperation.

He further took a dig at the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh while referring to the killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police presence, saying that most of the criminals are in Uttar Pradesh.

"If a criminal is hiding in Chhattisgarh and a State government seeks cooperation from our police, then we will certainly cooperate...," he said.

After the killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, reports emerged that Guddu Muslim who shot Umesh Pal, an eyewitness in the BSP ML Raju Pal murder case, in broad daylight on February 24 this year in Prayagraj, was hiding in Chhattisgarh. The UP STF which is searching Guddu Muslim reached Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Reacting on the arrival of UP STF in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the state police will extend assistance to the UP Police, however, for that they need to "seek help".

"Guddu Muslim is hiding in Chhattisgarh. Uttar Pradesh STF is looking for him. They need the help of the Chhattisgarh Police. So Chhattisgarh Police will definitely help. But at least seek help," Mr Baghel said while speaking to the reporters here.

The Chief Minister recalled Atiq-Ashraf killing in police presence while the gangsters were interacting with the media in Prayagraj on April 15 night and said that there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Anyone is being killed openly in police presence. Most of the criminals are in Uttar Pradesh. Even after that, if a criminal is hiding in Chhattisgarh and the police of another state need help, then the Chhattisgarh Police will definitely extend help. But at least ask for help," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Police on March 22 announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh against Guddu Muslim, the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Guddu was one of the five key accused involved in the February 24 shootout incident in Prayagraj's Dhumanganj. He was also captured in the CCTV footage while hurling bombs.

On April 15, three shooters- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari-- posing as media persons gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, while they were being taken to medical in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the case murder of Umesh Pal which happened in February this year.

