Will Contest Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls With 'Full Might'', Says AAP

Sandeep Pathak (in green) is also AAP's poll strategist.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with "full might and political power" whenever they are held.

The decision was taken by the party at a meeting in New Delhi chaired by the AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak who is also the party's poll strategist.

The meeting was attended by AAP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Imran Hussain as well as office bearers of the party's unit in the Union territory.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Pathak, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that AAP will take part and contest next assembly and panchayat elections in J&K.

"We will contest the next assembly and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir with full might and political power,” the AAP quoted Mr Pathak as saying during the meeting.

Mr Pathak also asked the AAP's J&K unit leadership to increase the pace of their efforts to strengthen the party's base “in every town and village” there, the party added on Monday.

In the first round of the meeting, party said, Mr Pathak reviewed the AAP's “work and structural development” in the UT.

“He was briefed by the AAP leadership from Jammu and Kashmir about the party's activities convened in the past and efforts made to strengthen the party at grass root level,” the AAP said in a statement.

“In this important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir AAP cadre, poll strategy for upcoming elections in the Union territory was also discussed and finalised with main emphasis on assembly polls, panchayat polls and municipal polls,” the party said.

The meeting was attended by the AAP's chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various committees and all the district presidents of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the statement said.