Will BJP's Bet On Jat Sikh Leader Pay Off In Punjab 2027 Elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed the Punjab reins to Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon. This is the first time the party has chosen a Jat Sikh leader to head its state organization-a decision widely seen as an attempt to expand its appeal among Punjab's majority Sikh electorate ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Dhillon formally assumed charge in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, former Punjab BJP presidents Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, and several senior party leaders.

While the appointment is high on symbolism, Dhillon's challenges are many.

Can Dhillon Take BJP Beyond The Urban Centres?

The BJP has traditionally been viewed in Punjab as an urban-centric party with a predominantly Hindu support base. By elevating a Jat Sikh leader to the top post, the party appears to be signaling a renewed push into rural Punjab.

However, the lingering fallout from the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws continues to haunt the BJP. Although the laws were eventually repealed after a year-long protest, many farmers in Punjab still view the party with suspicion.

For Dhillon, the biggest political challenge will be rebuilding trust in rural areas and convincing farmers that the BJP can be a viable political alternative. While the party's urban support remains relatively intact, its rural expansion remains a challenge.

A Bigger Challenge: Managing BJP's Old Guard

Dhillon's task is not limited to electoral expansion. He must also navigate growing unease within sections of the party's traditional leadership.

Several veteran BJP leaders are reportedly unhappy that a leader who joined the party from the Congress only a few years ago has been entrusted with the state's top organisational position. While the dissent remains largely muted for now, bringing the old guard on board will be critical to Dhillon's success.

Captain Amarinder's Absence Sparks Speculation

Adding to the political intrigue was the absence of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh from Dhillon's taking over ceremony.

Dhillon is seen as being close to Amarinder Singh. However, the former Chief Minister recently rejected that characterisation, stating that he has not met Dhillon even once since the latter joined the BJP.

While Amarinder stayed away from the event, his wife Preneet Kaur and daughter Jai Inder Kaur attended. Both, however, declined to comment on reports suggesting Amarinder Singh was unhappy with recent developments in the party.

Senior BJP leaders were quick to dismiss speculation about any rift.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said Amarinder Singh has never been particularly active in organisational functions but continues to guide the party. Tarun Chugh echoed similar sentiments, insisting that the former Chief Minister remains a respected senior leader whose advice is valued.

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The Numbers: BJP's Growing Vote Share In Punjab

Despite its limited electoral success in Punjab, the BJP's vote share has shown steady growth over the past decade.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections: 8.70% vote share

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: 9.56% vote share

2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: 6.60% vote share; won 2 of 117 seats

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 18.56% vote share

Although the BJP failed to win a Lok Sabha seat in Punjab in 2024, it secured a larger vote share than the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), marking a significant political milestone.

This year in March, Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally at Moga in Punjab said that in 2024, the BJP got 19 per cent votes. "And it is our track record that wherever BJP has managed 19 per cent votes, it goes on to form the next government," the home minister asserted. He gave examples of Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Uttarakhand to bolster his claim, adding that "now it is the turn of Punjab".

The Local Bodies Challenge For BJP

In the Punjab civic body elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 958 of the 1,977 wards across eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

The Congress secured 397 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 192. The BJP secured 172 wards while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to win just seven.

Interestingly, Independent candidates won 251 wards, emerging as the third-largest group in the urban local body elections.

2027: Opportunity Or Uphill Battle?

The BJP can take comfort from the fact that its vote share in Punjab is steadily rising. However, converting votes into Assembly seats is a far more difficult challenge.

For Kewal Singh Dhillon, success will depend on whether he can achieve what previous BJP presidents could not-expand the party's footprint in rural Punjab, heal internal divisions, and transform growing vote share into meaningful electoral gains.

The appointment may be historic, but the verdict on its political impact will ultimately be delivered in the 2027 Punjab Assembly election