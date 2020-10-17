Wife Of Sikh Man Arrested In Bengal Clash Meets Top Cop For His Release

Karamjit Kaur reached Kolkata on Tuesday along with her son Harshveer

Karamjit Kaur, the wife of private security officer Balwinder Singh whose turban came off during his arrest last week, today expressed happiness after meeting West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra and hoped to take her husband back to Punjab soon.

Ms Kaur, who had threatened to stage a sit-in protest with her son outside the state secretariat, Nabanna, from today to seek Mr Singh's release, thanked the media and the administration of the state for the "positive developments".

"Today I met the DGP. I am positive that Balwinder will be out of jail soon. I wish to take him back to Punjab after his release," she told reporters.

Mr Singh was arrested during the BJP's "Nabanna March" on October 8 and has been in the custody of the Howrah Police since then.

He is likely to be produced before a court soon and is expected to seek bail, sources said.

Balwinder Singh has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act for carrying a firearm, the license of which, is valid only in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have claimed.

His wife and son Harshveer had come to Kolkata on Tuesday and met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan seeking his intervention in the issue. Mr Dhankhar had tweeted in her support.

The video of his turban coming off during a fight with the police on October 8 went viral on social media.

A section of the internet users claimed the police had pulled off his turban, while the law enforcement officials maintained it had accidentally come off during the fight.

Several Sikh bodies and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have condemned the alleged touching of a Sikh's turban, saying the incident has hurt the community's sentiments.