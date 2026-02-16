Wife Of Congress' Ali Imran Ramz Accuses Him Of Physical, Financial Abuse

Priyanjali Neogi, the wife of former Forward Bloc MLA from Chakulia and current Congress leader Ali Imran Ramz, has levelled serious allegations of physical, mental and financial abuse against him.

In Priyanjali Neogi's words, "Ram outside, Ravana at home, such is the two-faced character of my husband."

On Monday, Priyanjali Neogi informed that she has written a letter to the top leadership of the Congress, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding organisational action against Ali Imran Ramz.

She has also appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.

Ali Imran Ramz was a two-time All India Forward Bloc legislator from Chakulia in North Dinajpur district in 2011 and 2016. He joined the Congress before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was also the party's candidate from Raiganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, he unsuccessfully contested those elections.

Priyanjali Neogi alleged that the abuse began within a few days of marriage. She claimed that her husband punched her when she was pregnant with her first child and she lost the baby because of it.

Even after the birth of two children, the abuse did not stop. Rather, the beatings, threats, mental pressure and financial demands continued for years.

Priyanjali Neogi claimed, "I got married at the age of 19 against the family's wishes. After getting pregnant, due to the fear of losing his vote bank, we got married. They changed my name. When I talked about this, he punched me in the stomach and I had a miscarriage. Later, even after I had another child, the torture continued."

She further alleged, "He kept pressuring me for dowry. He took about 50-60 lakh rupees in jewellery and money from my sister. Later, Imran and his mother started torturing me. Beat me. Even though I went to the police station, they did not take a complaint. Later, when he tortured me again, I had to be admitted to hospital. Then again I complained to the police. Then too, nothing happened."

Later, the couple filed a mutual divorce petition in the Alipore court in Kolkata. Priyanjali Neogi said, "He did not give me a divorce as promised. In January 2024, I filed an FIR against Imran and his mother. Later, they beat me again and forced me to sign an agreement and got rid of everything. They took away my flat, money, and jewellery."

"Last night, when I went to get my child, they beat me again," she claimed.

However, Ali Imran Ramz dismissed all the allegations made by his wife. He denied the allegations of beating his wife and claimed, "None of these kind of things happened. The divorce case has been going on for three years. I don't want to talk about it as the matter is sub-judice now. Why is she suddenly saying all this ahead of the Assembly polls? There must be some conspiracy behind this."

In this regard, Pradesh Congress leader Suman Roy Chaudhuri said, "We are not aware of Ali Imran Ramz's personal life. The police will take legal action after assessing the truth of the allegations."

He said that the matter will also be discussed at the highest level of the party.

--IANS

sch/rad

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)