Why Rs 6,950-Crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Is A Game Changer

Assam is set for a massive infrastructure boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project on Sunday, January 18. Located in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, this Rs 6,950 crore project marks the launch of an ambitious national highway initiative aimed at transforming connectivity across the state.

The project involves four-laning the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715. It is designed to balance infrastructure development with wildlife conservation in one of India's most ecologically sensitive regions. By passing through the Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, the corridor will significantly improve access to Upper Assam, particularly the districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

One of the most immediate benefits of the project is the reduction in travel time. The journey between Jorhat and Guwahati is expected to be cut by at least an hour. This improved link is expected to provide a major boost to the state's premier tea business by opening up faster transport routes for the mega tea hubs of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Beyond trade, the infrastructure initiative is projected to generate nearly 35 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing a substantial economic lift to regional development.

The heart of the project is a 35-km elevated road built over nine identified animal corridors. Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros, faces a recurring crisis during high floods. Animals fleeing the park for the safety of the Karbi Anglong hills must currently cross an arterial highway at ground level, which often proves fatal.

Between 2021 and 2025, at least 85 large mammals, including endangered rhinos, elephants, and hog deer, were killed in vehicle collisions. The toll peaked in 2022 with 22 deaths in a single year. By elevating the highway, the project will allow wildlife to pass safely beneath the road, even during flood season.

The project is expected to take four years to complete, with a finishing window around 2030. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the Prime Minister's frequent presence in the state underlines the Centre's commitment to Assam's development, adding that PM Modi has visited the North Eastern states over 100 times in the last decade.