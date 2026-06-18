Why Punjab Congress Feels Caught In A 2021 Time Warp

The Congress in Punjab appears to be reliving a familiar chapter.

Nearly six months after the process to appoint a new Punjab Congress chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) began, the party remains without a final decision. More significantly, the deliberations are once again centred around the same caste and regional equations that dominated the Congress' most turbulent phase in 2021.

The comparison is hard to miss.

In 2021, the Congress high command found itself grappling with an escalating feud between then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In an attempt to strike a balance, the leadership appointed Sidhu as Punjab Congress president while accommodating leaders from different regions and communities in the state unit. The exercise was aimed at managing competing power centres rather than resolving the underlying political differences.

The strategy quickly unravelled.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister in September 2021 after a bitter fallout with the party leadership. The Congress then turned to Charanjit Singh Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, while Sidhu continued as state chief. The move was projected as a carefully crafted social coalition designed to appeal to multiple voter groups. However, internal discord persisted, Sidhu repeatedly clashed with the government, and the party entered the 2022 Assembly elections deeply divided. The result was disastrous, with the Congress suffering one of its worst defeats in Punjab and being swept out of power by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Five years later, the party appears to be following a similar roadmap.

The prolonged exercise to appoint a state president and LoP has involved consultations with MLAs, MPs and senior leaders, but the focus remains on finding a combination that balances caste representation, regional interests across Majha, Malwa and Doaba, and rival factions within the organisation.

The churn is unlikely to be restricted to the state unit alone. Congress sources indicate that the organisational reshuffle could also result in the replacement of Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel.

Several Punjab leaders are learnt to have told party observers that Baghel was unable to rein in the factionalism that continues to plague the organisation. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken is being discussed as a possible successor, with many leaders arguing that his previous stint handling Punjab affairs gives him a deeper understanding of the state's political complexities. The race for the state presidency is also gathering momentum, with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former minister Vijay Inder Singla emerging as prominent contenders.

The debate within the party goes beyond organisational posts.

Several leaders have urged the high command to declare a chief ministerial face well before the 2027 Assembly elections, arguing that the Congress cannot afford ambiguity when the ruling AAP has already projected Bhagwant Mann as its leader. Others have stressed that law and order, gangsterism, the drug menace and national security concerns require a leader with a strong public image and administrative credibility.

These discussions come amid growing concern within the Congress over persistent factionalism. Despite being the principal Opposition party in Punjab, the organisation has struggled to present a united front, with rival camps centred around Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa and Charanjit Singh Channi often overshadowing collective efforts.

Political observers argue that the Congress risks repeating the mistakes of 2021 if organisational considerations continue to take precedence over political clarity and grassroots rebuilding. While caste and regional representation remain important in Punjab's politics, the party's decline since 2022 has been driven as much by leadership uncertainty and internal divisions as by electoral arithmetic.

As the high command weighs its options, Punjab Congress workers are witnessing a strong sense of dejavu. The names may have changed, but the calculations guiding the process appear remarkably similar to those that shaped the party's last major experiment in Punjab. The question is whether this familiar formula can deliver a different outcome in 2027.