"Bring Back Channi" Slogans Interrupt Punjab Congress Chief's Address

The factional feud within the Punjab Congress showed no signs of easing on the second day of the party's state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel's visit, after a party meeting in Patiala today saw dramatic scenes.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders was convened in Patiala's Samana to discuss the party's organisational strategy and roadmap for the upcoming elections. Baghel, senior state leaders and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were at the meeting.

The meeting turned chaotic when Warring rose to address party workers from the stage. As soon as he began speaking, a section of the audience, believed to be supporters of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, started raising slogans in Channi's favour.

The supporters repeatedly chanted, "Charanjit Singh Channi zindabad" and "bring back Channi, save Punjab," disrupting Warring's speech and forcing attention away from the proceedings. The slogan shouting continued for a while, highlighting the visible divisions within the state unit.

This was Baghel's second day of meetings. Yesterday, some Congress leaders alleged they were not invited by the party to a meeting in Fatehgarh Sahib, which raised a question over Congress infighting.

The meeting was intended to strengthen the party's preparations and assess ground-level political challenges, but the public display of factionalism underscored the internal tensions that continue to plague the Congress in Punjab.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the growing rivalry between different camps within the Punjab Congress. While the party leadership has been attempting to project unity ahead of crucial political contests, repeated episodes of slogan-shouting and open displays of support for individual leaders have exposed the challenges facing the organisation.

Political observers believe that such incidents could complicate the Congress's efforts to present a united front in Punjab, where the party is looking to regain political momentum. Baghel's ongoing meetings with senior leaders are expected to focus not only on election strategy but also on addressing organisational issues and bridging differences within the state leadership.

The developments in Samana serve as yet another reminder that despite repeated efforts by the central leadership, internal discord continues to cast a shadow over the Punjab Congress, with competing factions openly asserting their influence at party events.