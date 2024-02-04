Why No Action Against BJP Leaders: Kapil Sibal Asks Probe Agency

He stated that the BJP does not even want opposition to campaign in Lok Sabha elections.

Questioning the credibility of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that in spite of ED being aware of corruption cases against BJP leaders in various states, central agency refrains from taking action against them.

Kapil Sibal said that Bharatiya Janata Party has only one goal in its mind which is to oust governments ruled by opposition parties in various states.

"Questions have been raised many times on the credibility of ED, earlier also I have told many names who have contested elections and have themselves told which cases are against them. There are criminal cases, that are related to BJP, ED knows this information in many such states, then why don't they (ED) take action there?," Kapil Sibal said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP further stated that the BJP does not even want opposition to campaign in Lok Sabha elections.

"They (BJP) have one goal, target the opposition and oust them from power, they (the opposition) should not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, if they do not campaign then it will definitely have side effects," he said.

The remarks of the Congress leader came after former Jharkhand Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED after several summons were issued to him in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night.

The Jharkhand High Court has scheduled the hearing for the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on February 5.

The probe pertains to proceeds of crime generated by allegedly forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores.

Mr Soren had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam case.

Meanwhile, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

