How BJP Is Treating Local Elections In Rajasthan As A Diagnostic Test After CJP Jolt

Day-long deliberations and marathon meetings led by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh over the Rajasthan urban local body polls underscored the attention the party's central leadership is paying to an election that would ordinarily be left largely to the state unit.

The deployment is telling: a central observer in former Uttar Pradesh MP Harish Dwivedi, six co-incharges including Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indrajit Singh, plus a Maharashtra team headed by former Union minister Kripa Shankar Singh quietly working in far-off Bikaner.

Even by the BJP's standards, this is an unusually heavy central presence for a local election."The BJP is an elephant, and the elephant keeps walking," quipped Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a national general secretary of the party who is a Rajya Sabha member from UP and the state unit organisational in-charge for Rajasthan.

Asked why the party was monitoring the Rajasthan local polls so closely, he said, "We take every election seriously."

Party insiders suggest there is more at stake than municipal victories. With the urban local body polls and panchayat elections coming in quick succession, the BJP is expected to look beyond the immediate electoral results.

The campaign and the eventual outcome could offer the party an important reading of cadre morale, local caste equations, youth sentiment and, crucially, the political fallout of the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

"We don't fight elections in response to one protest somewhere," Agarwal asserted, though.

"The BJP is a cadre-based party. It keeps working continuously, not just in response to immediate events. We are a big organisation; we work around the year; and we have been winning elections. One protest does not affect the working style or the fate of the BJP," he added.

Yet, internally, the impact of the Gen Z movement is likely to be assessed through any electoral drift in Rajasthan. The state's proximity to Delhi adds another layer to that assessment. The CJP, which forced the resignation of the Union Education Minister with its protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in July, has also raised the issue of dilapidated school buildings in Rajasthan, giving the protest a local governance dimension.

The urban polls could, therefore, provide a useful sample.

Of the more than 1.4 crore voters across the 309 urban centres going to the polls, around 26 per cent are young voters. For a party trying to gauge whether a movement that found resonance among younger voters has translated into a wider political shift, the Rajasthan municipal elections offer a relatively early and measurable test.

But a party source who was present at a meeting said the central leadership's interest in the Rajasthan polls goes beyond the Jantar Mantar protest. "This is the first time that the BJP is going into a one-state, one-election situation, in the sense that the urban local body polls and the panchayat polls will be held in quick succession. Of course, there is the shadow of a big protest that has recently ended, but this is also an opportunity to test a formula that is close to the BJP's broader electoral strategy," the source said.

The intensity of the exercise was perhaps best reflected in the last meeting of the day. Lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, it was a closely guarded meeting between Santhosh, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president Madan Rathore, Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, election observer Harish Dwivedi and the newly appointed state general secretary (organisation), Ajey Kumar. The composition of the meeting brought together virtually the entire chain of the party's organisational and political leadership in Rajasthan.

In the afternoon were meetings with party leaders who have been given direct charge of the seven divisions in Rajasthan: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota. Party in-charges are believed to have raised concerns about the organisational issues on the ground. Senior leaders are understood to have told Santhosh that several Lok Sabha MPs had not been as visible in the field.

Santhosh's message, according to those present, was unambiguous: the local body polls are not a lower-rung election in which the state organisation is expected to fight on its own. Every party worker, MP and MLA is expected to be on the ground and working at full throttle.

That expectation extends to the state's political leadership as well.

Chief Minister Sharma has been asked to lead mega roadshows across the state's 10 important municipal corporations, putting him at the centre of the campaign. He will kick off this campaign from the southern part of the state, hitting the textile city of Bhilwara on Saturday, followed by a big-ticket roadshow in the scenic City of Lakes, Udaipur.

For Sharma, the municipal polls are also a test of his government's record after nearly two-and-a-half years in office.

For the BJP's central leadership, however, the stakes are broader. The elections offer an opportunity to assess the impact of the Jantar Mantar protest, whether it can be countered by the strength of its organisation, the effectiveness of its political messaging, and the ability of its leadership to translate a state-wide campaign into electoral gains at the local level.

And, in keeping with the BJP's increasingly centralised election machinery, the exercise is being closely monitored from the top, with feedback from the field being relayed to the party leadership as the campaign unfolds.