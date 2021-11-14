Why India Celebrates November 14 As Children's Day

Till 1959, India had been celebrating Children's Day on November 20.

November 14 is a significant date for children in India. The birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated across the country as Children's Day.

Till 1959, India had been celebrating Children's Day on November 20 — the date United Nations observes it annually. After Jawaharlal Nehru's death, it was decided that India would celebrate Children's Day on November 14 to mark his birth anniversary.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. His affection for children is acknowledged by all and Children's Day celebrates that bond. Nehru had said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

It is for his love for children that Jawaharlal Nehru is also commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among kids.

Jawaharlal Nehru not only loved children but also believed in providing them with proper resources for their growth. He was concerned about the development of the educational system in the country. Therefore, he oversaw the establishment of some of the most eminent educational institutions in the country.

He believed in a modern and scientific approach to hone the talents of children and played a pivotal role in setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Jawaharlal Nehru also initiated the establishment of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management across the country.

On November 14, cultural events and competitions are held in educational institutions across the country. In schools, many children also dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like last year, this time, too, the celebrations may be muted.