Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Children's Day 2021 images: Jawaharlal Nehru is fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru'. (File)

November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated as Children's Day across the country. Nehru was one of India's tallest leaders during the Independence struggle and was Prime Minister for 17 years. He was very fond of children and is fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru'.

Here, we have listed some wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status that you can share on Children's Day:

-- I wish all the kids in the world celebrate this day with unlimited fun and smiles. Happy Children's Day!

-- No matter what you say but the smile on a child's face is the most precious treasure. Happy Children's Day 2021.

-- Let us understand that each and every child is unique and special. We must allow them to learn, grow and find ways to make this world a better place.

-- May the innocence that children hold stay intact and bring out the best of their abilities always.

-- No matter how old you grow, always keep the inner child alive in you. Happy Children's Day!

-- We must teach children how to be good humans rather than become materialistic or rich. Happy Children's Day.

-- Today, let us celebrate the innocence and purity that children carry in their hearts. Happy Children's Day.

-- It's the time you relive your childhood memories and cherish them forever. Happy Children's Day.

-- Children are known as the gift of God. Their presence brings positivity and hopes around. Happy Children's Day!

-- Children are the future of tomorrow. They need our undivided attention and care. Happy Children's Day.

-- Children's Day teaches us how to be pure and innocent like kids and always be happy with what life has offered.

-- Dear children! Thank you for blessing us with your presence, laughter and creativity. Happy Children's Day'.

-- We call ourselves ‘adults' but there's so much more to learn from children around us every day. Happy Children's Day.

-- Childhood is about playfulness, happiness, dreams and innocence. Let us believe in every child present around us. Love children with an open heart. Happy Children's Day.

-- Let us all try to make this world a better place for children. Happy Children's Day.