'Why Did You Do This?' Man Kills Ex With Spanner In Front Of Big Crowd

Suspecting that she had found a new partner, a 20-year-old man beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a spanner in the middle of a busy road in Maharashtra's Vasai, police said on Tuesday. A chilling CCTV video shows the man mercilessly raining blows on the woman's head while a group of people stop to watch the whole ordeal but no one saves her.

Police say the incident occurred at around 8:30 am in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when Aarti Yadav was going to work.

In the extremely disturbing security footage, the woman can be seen walking on a road full of pedestrians when the man, her ex-boyfriend Rohit Yadav, runs up behind her and strikes her on the head with a spanner. The force of the blow makes her drop to the ground. As she attempts to lift her head, the frenzied killer strikes her 15 times on the head, repeatedly pulling the tool back above his head and raining blows till her body goes limp.

In an attempt to stop him, a man tries to restrain Rohit but he pushes him off and threatens him with the spanner. After he backs off, no one else attempts to stop the killer as he continues his gruesome attack.

In another video recorded by an onlooker, Rohit is seen standing over the woman's body with the spanner still in his hand. A large crowd of people watches as he bends down to grab her face and begins talking to her corpse. "Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?" he screams at her bloodied face before striking it once more. He then angrily throws the bloodied spanner away and walks off into the crowd.

Police say the accused Rohit has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder. Rohit was upset that his ex-girlfriend Aarti had ended their relationship and suspected that she had found a new partner, they added.