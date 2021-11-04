WHO's Covaxin Approval Will Facilitate Travel For Indians: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar welcomes the WHO's move on Twitter (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the WHO''s decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.

He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.

"Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)