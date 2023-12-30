Who Was The Most Searched Indian On Google This Year? It Wasn't Orry

There are three cricketers in the top five.

As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to unveil the most searched Indian on Google for the year. And no, it's not Orhan Awatramani, or Orry, the social media influencer who became an overnight sensation after his videos and photos with high-profile celebrities went viral.

Surprisingly, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli does not even feature in the top ten.

Topping the charts is none other than Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. Ms Advani's wedding with fellow Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra soared her popularity to the No.1 spot.

Following closely behind is Shubman Gill, India's cricket sensation, who captured the hearts of fans with his stellar performances for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national team.

In a surprising third place is Rachin Ravindra, an Indian-origin New Zealand cricketer whose name sparked rumors of a connection to legendary Indian cricket figures Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. However, these speculations were later debunked by the cricketer's father, putting an end to the intriguing story behind his name.

Securing the fourth position is Mohammed Shami, the star Indian fast bowler who left an indelible mark with his exceptional performances throughout the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Rounding off the top five is Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and winner of the second season of Big Boss OTT.

The rest of the top ten is made up of actor Sidharth Malhotra, Australian batter Glenn Maxwell, football icon David Beckham, Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, and Australia's world cup hero Travis Head.