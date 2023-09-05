Who Was Neerja Bhanot? Remembering Icon of Courage 37 Years After Plane Hijack

Neerja Bhanot was shot dead two days before her 23rd birthday.

On a day when India is celebrating Teachers' Day, it is important to remember the sacrifice made by Neerja Bhanot, a flight purser, who was killed on September 5, 1986, during the hijack of Pan Am Flight 73. The extraordinary story of Ms Bhanot continues to inspire generations. Born on September 7, 1963, in Chandigarh, her life was tragically cut short at the age of 22 when hijackers seized the plane, which had landed in Karachi from Mumbai. Twenty people were killed in the incident.

Ms Bhanot joined Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) and soon stood out as a model employee. Her dedication to her job and her ability to remain calm under pressure were evident to all who worked with her.

In 1986, she saved the lives of more than 350 passengers when four terrorists - Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain arRahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar - took the plane under their control after it made a stopover at Karachi airport. The flight was en route from Mumbai to New York when it was seized.

In the face of imminent danger, Ms Bhanot displayed unparalleled bravery and presence of mind to keep herself and her team calm.

During the hijacking, she covertly alerted the cockpit crew to abandon the aircraft, helping them escape through an emergency exit. Ms Bhanot's courage was not confined to professional duties, she also showed immense compassion by shielding three children from gunfire, ultimately sacrificing her life to protect them.

She was shot dead two days before her 23rd birthday.

Ms Bhanot posthumously received several awards, including the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest civilian award for bravery. Her story inspired a generation and led to changes in aviation security procedures worldwide. Her family established the Neerja Bhanot Pan Am Trust to honour her memory and support acts of courage.