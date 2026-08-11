Who Was Khudiram Bose, One Of India's Youngest Freedom Fighters, Hanged At 18

At the age of 18, most youngsters prepare for their careers. Khudiram Bose, though, was hanged to death for his role in a failed attempt to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his martyrdom day. He remembered the young revolutionary for his sacrifice during India's struggle for freedom against British rule.

Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, described Bose as a "brave son of Mother India" and said his sacrifice continued to inspire Indians. "Khudiram Bose's supreme sacrifice and profound love for the nation will forever kindle the flame of patriotism in the hearts of all countrymen," he wrote.

Khudiram Bose was born on December 3, 1889, in Midnapore, West Bengal. His parents, Trailokyanath Bose and Lakshmipriya Devi, had already lost two sons at a young age. When another son was born, the family was worried that they might lose him too.

There was an old tradition in the family to protect a child from the evil eye. Khudiram's elder sister is said to have bought him in exchange for three handfuls of 'khudi', or broken rice. And that is how the little boy came to be known as Khudiram.

Who Was Khudiram Bose?

Khudiram studied until the ninth grade. By the time he turned 15, he had become associated with the Anushilan Samiti, a revolutionary organisation working against British rule. He was also reportedly caught distributing anti-British pamphlets at a young age.

Douglas Kingsford, a British judge, had become a hated figure among revolutionaries for harsh punishments he handed out. They decided to target him; Khudiram and another younger revolutionary, Prafulla Kumar Chaki, were chosen for the job.

When Kingsford was moved to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Khudiram and Prafulla followed him there in April 1908 and began keeping an eye on his movements. Then, on April 30, 1908, Khudiram hurled a bomb Kingsford's carriage, believing he was inside.

The plan failed as Kingsford was not inside the carriage. It was carrying the wife and daughter of local barrister Pringle Kennedy. Both women were killed in the attack.

How Khudiram Was Caught

Khudiram and Prafulla immediately fled the area after the attack but they got separated while trying to escape.

Prafulla reached Samastipur railway station, where a Bengali police officer got suspicious of him. Realising that he could be captured, Prafulla shot himself. However, Khudiram reportedly travelled nearly 30 kilometres and was exhausted, hungry and thirsty. When he stopped at a hand pump at Vaini railway station, police surrounded him.

He had a pistol with him but was reportedly too tired to use it. The teenager was arrested. When he was taken to the police station, he is said to have shouted, "Vande Mataram." Khudiram was put on trial and sentenced to death on June 13, 1908.

On August 11, 1908, Khudiram Bose was executed at Muzaffarpur Jail. A Bengali song, "Ek Baar Biday De Ma, Ghure Aashi", also became closely associated with him.



