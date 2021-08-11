Why Was Young Revolutionary Khudiram Bose Executed?

Khudiram Bose death anniversary: Khudiram Bose was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar, after he was arrested for trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Khudiram Bose was born on December 3, 1889, in Midnapore district of West Bengal. (File)

Khudiram Bose, whose fearless spirit is still talked about, was one of the youngest revolutionaries during the Indian independence movement. Arrested for trying to assassinate a British judge, Douglas Kingsford, he was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar. Bose and his colleague Prafulla Chaki wanted to kill the judge, because in those days people saw his judgments as biased, harsh, and unjust against Indian nationalists. They targeted the judge's vehicle with a bomb but he was not in it and two others died in the attack. Bose was arrested and sentenced to death at the age of 18. Chaki killed himself before police could arrest him.

Early life and influence

Bose was born on December 3, 1889, in Midnapore district of West Bengal. He was the youngest of four siblings. He lost his parents early and was raised by his eldest sister. He showed an inclination towards revolutionary activities after getting inspired by the public lectures of Sri Aurobindo and Sister Nivedita in Midnapore in the early 1900s.

When Bengal was partitioned in 1905, he participated in several protests against the British. At the age of 15, he would know how to make bombs and plant them near police stations. Around the same time, he was first arrested for distributing literature against the colonial rulers.

The historic trial

A decisive moment came in the life of Bose in 1908. He and Chaki were given the task of killing Judge Kingsford, who was transferred to Muzaffarpur from Bengal. In Bengal, his judgments against Indian freedom fighters had earned him the ire of the nationalists. There had been multiple attempts to assassinate the judge but he survived. Initially, Bose, Chaki, and others had thought of targeting him with a bomb inside the courtroom, but that plan was abandoned to avoid injuries to civilians.

Then it was finally agreed that the judge would be targeted when he is alone or outside the court. On April 30, 1908, Bose hurled a bomb on a vehicle he suspected was carrying the judge but he was not in it. Two women travelling in it were killed.

A huge crowd had gathered at the Muzaffarpur police station to see Bose, who was brought there in handcuffs. The trial began on May 21, 1908, during which Bose's lawyer said his client was too young to be able to make bombs. However, there was evidence against him. On July 13 that year, Bose was sentenced to death. When he was hanged, newspaper reports said he went to the gallows with a smile and carried the Bhagavad Gita.

The fact that he was hanged at the age of 18 made Bose one of the youngest freedom fighters of India who sacrificed his life for the nation.

