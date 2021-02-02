PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations

PM Modi will inaugurate the "Chauri Chaura" centenary celebrations on February 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Chauri Chaura" centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. February 4 marks the beginning of the 100th year of the "Chauri Chaura" incident, a landmark in India's freedom movement. The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement today said, Prime Minister Modi "will inaugurate the "Chauri Chaura" Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh...the Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the "Chauri Chaura" centenary during the event." The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion.

The "Chauri Chaura" centenary celebrations have been planned by the Uttar Pradesh government in all 75 districts of the state. The events will continue till 4th February 2022.

Know about the Chauri Chaura incident: