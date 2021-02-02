PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Chauri Chaura" centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. February 4 marks the beginning of the 100th year of the "Chauri Chaura" incident, a landmark in India's freedom movement. The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement today said, Prime Minister Modi "will inaugurate the "Chauri Chaura" Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh...the Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the "Chauri Chaura" centenary during the event." The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion.
The "Chauri Chaura" centenary celebrations have been planned by the Uttar Pradesh government in all 75 districts of the state. The events will continue till 4th February 2022.
Know about the Chauri Chaura incident:
- The "Chauri Chaura" incident took place on 4 February 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh
- A large group of freedom fighters participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with local police who opened fire
- The locals attacked the police station and set fire to it, killing its occupants
- Mahatma Gandhi, who was completely against violence, stopped the Non-cooperation movement on 12 February the same year
- After an immediate crackdown, the British colonial rulers arrested hundreds of people for the "Chauri Chaura" incident. Mahatma Gandhi was also arrested but later released in February 1924, on grounds of poor health
- Over 200 people were tried on charges of rioting; six of them died in police custody
- The trial lasted eight months; most of those held were sentenced to death
- The Allahabad High Court in April 1923 reviewed the death sentences; 19 were confirmed and 110 were given life sentence