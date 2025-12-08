Who Is Saurabh Luthra, Goa Club Owner Now Facing Action After 25 Deaths?

The massive fire which reduced the upscale Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora to ashes was a moment of “irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress,” club owner Saurabh Luthra has said.

The blaze killed 25 people - 20 staff members and five tourists - and injured six others.

Luthra on Monday said the nightclub's management was “deeply shaken” by the scale of the loss. “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch,” he said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Goa Police said they have issued a lookout notice for Saurabh and his younger brother Gaurav Luthra. They co-own the nightclub. According to police, both brothers left Goa shortly after the blaze and are suspected of having left the country. Airports and police stations across India have been alerted.

Who Is Saurabh Luthra?

Saurabh Luthra is a “gold medalist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur,” as per Romeo Lane's website. He has been featured on Forbes India and is listed as the Chairman of Romeo Lane, a popular chain of restaurants and clubs with outlets in Delhi, Goa, and Gurugram among other cities. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are brothers. They have opened multiple clubs across Indian metros, though several of their outlets have also shut down over the years. They were reportedly set to launch another club in Gaur City, Noida, in the coming days. Their Goa club was considered their largest and most successful venture until the catastrophic fire destroyed it. Saurabh also owns a residential property in Dubai.

Where Is Saurabh Luthra Now?

Both brothers' mobile phones are switched off, and police are tracking their possible digital movements through social media trails and other electronic identifiers.

Authorities told IANS that there is “strong suspicion” the duo may try to flee abroad. The brothers are now facing an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The Goa government has suspended three senior officials for clearing the nightclub to operate in 2023 despite regulatory concerns. Those suspended are Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, then Director of Panchayat; Dr Shamila Monteiro, then Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board; and Raghuvir Bagkar, then Secretary of the Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat.

Police have also arrested four staff members, chief GM Rajiv Modak, GM Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, PTI reported.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by fireworks inside the club, which allegedly lacked a fire department NOC.