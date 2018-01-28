The Men Who Bore The Brunt Of Clashes In UP's Kasganj

Chandan Gupta died of a bullet injury in the clashes that broke out during a "Tiranga bike rally" by activists of the RSS-backed students' group, ABVP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He was participating in the rally.
A student of commerce at a local college, Chandan Gupta he was involved with a local non-profit. His parents say he participated in activities like blanket distribution and blood donation drives. His family is now staging a dharna in Kasganj asking for swift justice in the case.
A cellphone video of the rally accessed by NDTV shows hundreds of young men, many holding saffron flags, standing at one of the streets. Reports say they were asked by locals to move off, but they refused. In the video, they could be heard saying they won't change route. Slogans were being shouted, that said everyone will have to say "Vande Mataram" if they wish to live in India.
Reports say the violence started soon after, during which stones were thrown and gunshots were heard.
Naushad, a labourer who was on his home from his work, got caught in the crossfire. A bullet hit his leg. "I could not react in time. Before I knew it, I felt a deep pain in my leg," said Naushad, who is at a local hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger.
Lakhimpur Kheri resident Mohd Akram was driving his car through the Kasganj town on Friday night , on his way to Aligarh to meet his preganant wife who is due for surgery soon . A mob set upon his car, dragged him out and tried to gouge out his eye. He somehow managed to escape.
His eye has been operated upon at a hospital in Aligarh, where he is still admitted.
Comments
It is not yet clear why the police was not able to keep peace in the area. Prohibitory measures banning large gatherings have been declared in the area and mobile internet services have been snapped. The administration has also called in addition policemen to keep the peace in the area.