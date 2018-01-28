The Men Who Bore The Brunt Of Clashes In UP's Kasganj So far, 49 people have been arrested for the fresh violence that erupted on Saturday after the cremation of the young man, who died during the clashes on Friday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mohd Akram's (left) suffered severe eye injuries while Chandan Gupta (right) was killed in the clashes Kasganj: The clashes in Western Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj town have led to tragedy for three families -- one of them lost a 22-year-old while two others have their loved ones recovering in local hospitals. So far, 49 people have been arrested for the fresh violence that erupted on Saturday after the cremation of the young man, who died during the clashes on Friday.



Chandan Gupta died of a bullet injury in the clashes that broke out during a "



A student of commerce at a local college, Chandan Gupta he was involved with a local non-profit. His parents say he participated in activities like blanket distribution and blood donation drives. His family is now staging a dharna in Kasganj asking for swift justice in the case.

Buses, cars, shops were burnt down in Kasganj following clashes



Reports say the violence started soon after, during which stones were thrown and gunshots were heard.

Clashes broke out, shops were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after ABVP activists were attacked

Naushad, a labourer, was hit in the leg by a bullet on his way back home from work



His eye has been operated upon at a hospital in Aligarh, where he is still admitted.



"I never imagined something like this could happen," Mr Akram said. He said he saw the mob but in the darkness, thought they were cops. "Soon that mob set on me. I folded my hands and pleaded with them. But they assaulted me. After beating me and threatening to set my car on fire, they let me go. I guess some of them had some sanity left," he said.



It is not yet clear why the police was not able to keep peace in the area.





The clashes in Western Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj town have led to tragedy for three families -- one of them lost a 22-year-old while two others have their loved ones recovering in local hospitals. So far, 49 people have been arrested for the fresh violence that erupted on Saturday after the cremation of the young man, who died during the clashes on Friday.Chandan Gupta died of a bullet injury in the clashes that broke out during a " Tiranga bike rally " by activists of the RSS-backed students' group, ABVP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He was participating in the rally.A student of commerce at a local college, Chandan Gupta he was involved with a local non-profit. His parents say he participated in activities like blanket distribution and blood donation drives. His family is now staging a dharna in Kasganj asking for swift justice in the case.A cellphone video of the rally accessed by NDTV shows hundreds of young men, many holding saffron flags, standing at one of the streets. Reports say they were asked by locals to move off, but they refused. In the video, they could be heard saying they won't change route. Slogans were being shouted, that said everyone will have to say "Vande Mataram" if they wish to live in India.Reports say the violence started soon after, during which stones were thrown and gunshots were heard.Naushad, a labourer who was on his home from his work, got caught in the crossfire. A bullet hit his leg. "I could not react in time. Before I knew it, I felt a deep pain in my leg," said Naushad, who is at a local hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger.Lakhimpur Kheri resident Mohd Akram was driving his car through the Kasganj town on Friday night , on his way to Aligarh to meet his preganant wife who is due for surgery soon . A mob set upon his car, dragged him out and tried to gouge out his eye. He somehow managed to escape.His eye has been operated upon at a hospital in Aligarh, where he is still admitted. "I never imagined something like this could happen," Mr Akram said. He said he saw the mob but in the darkness, thought they were cops. "Soon that mob set on me. I folded my hands and pleaded with them. But they assaulted me. After beating me and threatening to set my car on fire, they let me go. I guess some of them had some sanity left," he said.It is not yet clear why the police was not able to keep peace in the area. Prohibitory measures banning large gatherings have been declared in the area and mobile internet services have been snapped. The administration has also called in addition policemen to keep the peace in the area.