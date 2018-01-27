Violence Again Erupts In Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Buses, Shops Set On Fire Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled the loss of life yesterday and ordered the police to sternly deal with the culprits. A special probe team has been set up to probe the violence and nine people arrested, according to the Kasganj police.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Fresh incidents of arson have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district today LUCKNOW: Fresh violence erupted in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when groups of people went on a rampage in the state's Kasganj town after the cremation of a young man killed yesterday. One group burnt down a few shops in the town's main market, others vandalised shops at an intersection a short distance away and burnt down two buses.



Chandan Gupta, 22, had died in clashes in the town 170 km from national capital Delhi that broke out during a "Tiranga bike rally" by activists of the RSS-backed students' group ABVP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Another person injured in the clashes, Naushad, is admitted to hospital. According to reports, both had bullet injuries.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled the loss of life and told the police to sternly deal with the culprits. The Kasganj police today announced nine people had been arrested in connection with yesterday's violence and a special probe team constituted to identify and catch the other suspects.



A short video clip of yesterday's bike rally that has emerged shows hundreds of young men, many of them holding the National Flag and saffron flag, standing on the streets in one of the streets of the town. This is where they had been reportedly told by local residents from another community to take a different route.



In the background, some voices can be heard saying that they would not change their route. Someone else raises the slogan that everyone would have to say Vande Mataram if they want to stay in India.



The violence started soon after; it started with hurling stones with each other and ended with gunshots being fired. In between, motorcycles were set on fire, stones thrown at passing vehicles and a place of worship set on fire.



Saturday morning's vandalism is seen as a revenge for Chandan Gupta's death and this attack. There were images of groups of young men, holding bricks in hand, on the streets heading towards their target till they ran into the police who pushed them back.



