A Year After Kasganj Violence, 'Chowk' To Come Up In Victim's Memory

Violence had erupted in Kasganj last year on Republic Day

The Uttar Pradesh government will build a "chowk" or a town square in memory of a man who was killed last year during a rally on Republic Day in Kasganj. UP Minister of State for Housing and Urban Planning Suresh Pasi on Saturday told the district administration to start work in the small project.

Chandan Gupta, 22, died of gunshot wounds following stone-pelting by a mob during a motorcycle rally on Republic Day last year. His death led to violence in the western UP town. At least three shops, two buses and a car were burnt.

In a tweet, Mr Pasi said, "After hoisting the tricolour at the Police Lines, visited an exhibition of the police department. Orders have been issued to the district magistrate to build Chandan Chowk in Kasganj."

Taking a lesson from the violence that occurred during a tiranga yatra on Republic Day last year, the local administration in Kasganj had denied permission for any such procession on the Independence Day too.