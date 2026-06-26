Whiskey Bottles Go Missing In Dry Gujarat, Raise Questions About Cops' Role

A routine vehicle checking operation was conducted by the police in Gujarat's Valsad district, during which a significant amount of alcohol was seized from a scooter. While initial visual evidence captured at the scene clearly showed a mix of beer cans and glass whiskey bottles, official documentation tells a completely different story.

The First Information Report (FIR) accessed by investigators and NDTV mentions only the confiscated beer cans, completely omitting any reference to the whiskey bottles visible in the photographs. There are also allegations that a large bag used to transport the contraband on the scooter was also excluded from the officially recorded list of seized property.

The mismatch between the scene of the bust and the written record has triggered widespread scepticism regarding police transparency and the handling of seized goods.

This incident has cast a shadow over the standard operating procedures of the Valsad City Police. As public scrutiny intensifies over the missing inventory, higher authorities are faced with growing demands for accountability, though local police officials have yet to issue a formal clarification on the matter.