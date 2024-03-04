'Whenever I Come To Tamil Nadu, Some People Get Stomach Ache': PM Modi

"They are distressed by the fact that the BJP is gaining popularity here," he said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an attack on the opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, stating that whenever he visits Tamil Nadu, some people get a 'stomach ache'.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

"Your love for me is very old. But for the past few years, whenever I come to Tamil Nadu, some people suffer a stomach ache. They are distressed by the fact that the BJP is gaining popularity here. Even today in Chennai, we are seeing that people have joined us with great enthusiasm," he said.

Highlighting the central government's aim of 'Viksit Tamil Nadu', he added, "Modi has pledged to create 'Viksit Tamil Nadu', along with Viksit Bharat. We are aiming to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. Tamil Nadu has a huge role to play. The central government is working consistently to develop cities like Chennai."

"We are working on urban infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores in Chennai. Whether it is the smart city mission or drinking water, we are pushing forward multiple projects," he added.

Firing fresh salvos at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state, PM Modi said, "The DMK government has given a cold shoulder to your dreams and needs. Recently, Chennai had to battle with a cyclone; but the DMK government, instead of helping the people of the state, added to their miseries."

The Prime Minister said that the DMK government, instead of engaging in flood management, was doing 'media management'.

"At times of adversity, the DMK government do not engage in flood management, rather they do 'media management'. People's homes were filled with water, but they kept telling the media that everything was all right. This shows that they have nothing to do with your issues," said the PM.

"The central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is sensitive and it worries about the issues of the poor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were concerned about free rations for the poor. When the country developed its vaccine, we decided that the poor should get it for free," he added.

PM Modi further underlined that the government provided credits worth thousands of crores to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of Tamil Nadu during the pandemic, so that they could not suffer losses.

"The BJP government is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu. The central government is transferring money directly to the accounts of beneficiaries. The DMK is worried about this," said PM Narendra Modi.

