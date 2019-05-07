"When We Have King, Where Is Need For King-Maker": Ram Madhav To NDTV

General elections 2019: Ram Madhav said the BJP is confident of forming government on its own

The BJP will win a huge majority by racking up more seats in the east and north-east, the party's top leader Ram Madhav said today. "We won't need anyone to form the next government, we are confident," the BJP general secretary told NDTV in an interview.

"The BJP will form government on its own," he said, a day after his comments to Bloomberg were interpreted as an indication that the party was nervous about its numbers and was prepping for greater dependence on allies.

Ram Madhav also dismissed attempts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR to form a federal front without the BJP or Congress. "Many leaders like KCR, Chandrababu Naidu dream of becoming kingmaker. When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker?" the BJP leader said.

According to him, the BJP would hold its seats in the north, apart from upping its score in states like Bengal, Odisha and in the north-east.

Bloomberg had quoted Ram Madhav as saying: "If we get 271 seats on our own, we will be very happy." He was also quoted as telling the news website: "With NDA we will have a comfortable majority".

Speaking to NDTV today, Ram Madhav also dismissed criticism of PM Modi's campaign, which, opposition parties allege, has been focused overtly on nationalism and national security linked to the Pulwama terror attack and India's response with air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Mr Modi spoke about nationalism, national security for only five minutes during his speeches. The rest of his political speeches were on development projects," the BJP general secretary insisted.

