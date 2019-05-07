Elections 2019: KCR's '1996 Formula' Revolves Around Prime Minister From South: Sources

General Election 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao met with Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday

A Prime Minister from south India in a non-BJP, non-Congress arrangement at the centre is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's mission, say sources, as he holds a series of meetings that have piqued political interest.

Mr Rao, aka KCR, met with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening and discussed a federal front without the BJP or the Congress, on the lines of the "1996-formula", sources say.

KCR, who has been at the forefront of "third front" moves over the past few years, has also reached out to Congress allies like Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, whom he dialed yesterday, and DMK's MK Stalin, who will meet him on May 13.

These attempts come as the marathon national election reaches its final rounds before the results are declared on May 23.

Sources say in his meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan, who leads a Left front government in Kerala, KCR proposed a prime minister "preferably from south India" but took no names.

The "1996 formula" has not seen very successful prototypes. In the late 1990s, three prime ministers who took power at the head of unstable coalitions came and went in quick succession.

Making his case, the Telangana Chief Minister reportedly reminded Mr Vijayan of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala against the Left candidate, when even the BJP is not in the contest (its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena or BDJS is contesting).

KCR's assessment, according to sources, was that "neither the BJP nor the Congress will be able to form a government even with their present allies".

Mr Vijayan reportedly told KCR that his CPM's central leadership would take a call after May 23.

After meeting MK Stalin, KCR also plans to travel North and East with his plan.

The outreach to the Left is a first by KCR.

Though he has projected himself as equidistant to the BJP and the Congress, the Telangana chief minister has often been seen as backing the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues.

The Congress has dubbed KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi the "B Team of the BJP" and said his efforts to rustle up a federal front will only help the BJP.

Mr Rao had sent feelers to the DMK last year and even met party patriarch M Karunanidhi and his son Mr Stalin. Karunanidhi died last year and the DMK has renewed its alliance with the Congress.

Last year, KCR had done the round of states in the north and the east. He had met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, but was stood up by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav when he reached Delhi to meet them.

Even the talks with Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik apparently didn't yield much.

In a recent interview with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Mamata Banerjee, however, said Mr Rao is expected to visit Bengal again for further talks.

