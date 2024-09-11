"When Chips Are Down, Bet On India": PM Modi's Big Semiconductor Push

Semicon India is a three-day event that focuses on India's semiconductor policy.

In a big push for local semiconductor manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India provides an integrated ecosystem for chip companies and the world can bet on the country. "This is the right time to be in India. In 21st century India, the chips are never down. When the chips are down, you can bet on India," said PM Modi at Semicon India, a three-day event that focuses on India's semiconductor policy.

The prime minister said the country dreams to have an Indian-made chip in every device in the world. Over Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment has been committed in semiconductor manufacturing and several projects are pending, he added.

"India offers unique proposition of a reformist government, growing manufacturing base and tech-oriented market," he told chipmakers. The country has an integrated ecosystem for semiconductor sector, and provides stable policies and ease of doing business, he added.

"We are preparing the semiconductor workforce of 85,000 technicians, engineers and RNT experts," he said.

PM Modi said India will play a big role in furthering the global semiconductor industry. "Earlier, status was 'let the chips fall where they may'. Today, it is to produce more chips," added the prime minister.

India's Critical Mineral Mission will also support the semiconductor industry, said PM Modi, adding that work is underway to create a chip research centre at the Indian Institute of Space Science.

"Some people question why India is focussing on this. Such people should see the impact of Digital India so far," he added.