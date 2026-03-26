When Assam Was Shaken By Serial Blasts That Killed 88 In 2008

On the morning of October 30, 2008, Assam witnessed a series of bomb blasts in multiple districts, killing at least 88 people and injuring over 500. The explosions ripped through parts of Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta Road.

In Kokrajhar town, three major blasts occurred --one in a vegetable market, another in a fish market, and a third near the railway station. They occurred between 11:25 am and 11:28 am. In Kokrajhar alone, about 20 people died, and 164 were injured.

Multiple explosions were reported in Guwahati. Around 11:27 am, a blast took place near the district magistrate's court, at 11:28 am, another blast was reported at Khubchand Chowk (Kamarpatty) and at 11:30 AM, a powerful explosion hit the Ganeshguri area.

At least 40 people were killed in Guwahati and nearly 15 in Barpeta Road.

What caused the blasts

The National Security Guard (NSG) investigations found that powerful explosives such as ammonium nitrate, TNT, PETN and RDX were used in the blasts.

According to the investigation, about 6 kg of RDX was used in the three blasts in Kokrajhar and another 6 kg in the Bongaigaon blast. In Barpeta Road, around 2 kg of RDX was used.

In Guwahati, the Ganeshguri blast and the explosion near the District Magistrate's office involved about 3 kg of RDX each.

The explosions caused massive destruction. Around 168 vehicles were damaged, and property worth nearly Rs 500 crore was destroyed.

Government vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks were attacked by agitated crowds, who expressed anger over the late arrival of emergency services. Fire trucks that came to control the situation were also attacked.

Who was behind the attacks?

Initially, the investigation was carried out by the Assam Police and its CID wing. Later, the case was handed over to the CBI.

The probe revealed that the nine bomb blasts were carried out by members of the banned outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), which was led by Ranjan Daimary.

In 2019, a special court convicted Daimary and 13 others. Daimary and nine others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Terrorism has remained a hot topic in all elections in Assam post 2008. Though the situation is much better now, law and order is among the many fronts on which the opposition is targeting the ruling BJP. Assam votes on April 9, with results out on May 4.